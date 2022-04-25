A highly talented Nigerian artist, Ayogu Kingsley has produced an amazing artwork of Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti and revolutionary leader of Burkina Faso, Thomas Sankara

Kuti, noted for his unique anti-establishment music and late Sankara were friends and the Burkina Faso leader once invited the Afrobeat king to his country

Ayogu, the extraordinary artist, has rekindled the fire of that friendship and revolutionary mindsets through a brand new painting he called "Brotherhood."

A new work by Nigerian hyperrealist artist, Ayogu Kingsley has been released and it captures a scintillating painting of Nigerian music legend, Fela Kuti and the late revolutionary leader of Burkina Faso, Thomas Sankara.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Ayogu said the painting was part of a new series he called "Icons in the White House."

A beautiful painting of Fela Kuti and Thomas Sankara by talented Nigerian artist, Ayogu Kingsley. Photo credit: Ayogu Kingsley.

Source: UGC

Why I painted Fela Kuti and Thomas Sankara in the White House

In the painting, Sankara and Fela were captured chilling together in the White House. the artist said he imagined Sankara as the president while Fela came visiting

According to him, he has used the new serries to imagine some of the cultural and political icons who have influenced him as President of the United States, POTUS.

He told Legit.ng:

"So the idea behind the Fela and Sankara piece is that I wanted to celebrate the relationship between the two brothers Fela and Sankara. The painting is a tribute to their friendship. So in the work, I made Sankara the president, and Fela like came visiting.

It was a cozy evening and they were both chilling in Sankara's office which is the White House. The project is "Icons in the White House" wherein I paint cultural icons and then I put them in the White House as POTUS. So that's basically the inspiration behind the Sankara and Fela Painting. I wanted to talk about their friendship, that's why I called it "Brotherhood."

