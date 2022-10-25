Breaking: Confusion as Nigerian Governor Sacks Aides, Advisers, Others with Immediate Effect
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has dissolved his body of aides, which includes special advisers, senior special assistants, and others.
Okezie's decision, made on Monday, October 24, was contained in a statement signed by Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Chris Ezem, Punch reports.
Although no reason was given for the dissolution, it is to be carried out with immediate effect.
Source: Legit.ng
