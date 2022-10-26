A married pastor has shocked everyone after tying the knot with four beautiful women on the same day

The pastor also ensured that the four women he selected to be his wives have never known any man before

Social media users have reacted massively to the clip with some people claiming that the wives don't look happy

A pastor has stirred massive reactions on social media after showing off his four newlywed wives.

The pastor identifed as Zagabe claimed that the four beautiful women got married to him as vir'gins.

Pastor weds 4 women Photo Credit: Afrimax English

Source: UGC

During a recent interview with Afrimax, the pastor revealed that he took in the four wives because he got an understanding that being polygamous is not a sin.

According to him, God has no problem with a man who chooses to marry many wives for himself.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Afrimax shared the video on Instagram with the caption:

"Pastor Zagabe married four wives in one day. What makes his wedding interesting is that the women are all vir'gins.

"He is the best Christian polygamist. He believes polygamy comes from God and has many evidence that having many wives is not a sin. He has five wives in total and they all live peacefully in the same house. In addition, they all love each other."

Social media reactions

Olatoun Oladeji said:

"Evidently, they were not treated the same way. From their dressing and outlook. Poor innocent girls."

Jill C wrote:

"I am not a Christian but I am pretty sure this is wrong in so many ways I'm Christian's eyes. He's making excuses for his behavior."

Andrew King noted:

"This pastor is breaking the rules of the word of God. This is so unbelievable in his action."

Watch video below:

Man accuses pastor of marrying his wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that barely two months after calling out a pastor on social media, a Nigerian man, Ben Bright Orlu, has found a new heartthrob.

In early August, Ben had called out Pastor Moses Adeeyo of World Bank Assembly in Eneka, Obio/Akpor LGA, Rivers State for marrying his wife of 12 years. The Rivers indigene seems to have moved on and is set to remarry. Ben's pre-wedding photos and traditional wedding invite were shared on Facebook by Wehere Sidney Terrence who celebrated the couple.

Ben's wedding to Justina Oko will take place on Saturday, September 25th in Unwana Afikpo North LGA of Ebonyi state.

Source: Legit.ng