YouTube has been severally described as a free university where people can learn virtually everything. Yet, a lot of Nigerian internet users have failed to make proper use of this powerful space.

What some Nigerian internet users know of YouTube is just but a tiny aspect of the video platform. Most times, Nigerians students and youths interact with comedy channels, watch free movies or watch news channels, and it ends there.

Top 5 channels Nigerians can learn from on YouTube.

Source: Getty Images

Yet, there are millions of other YouTube channels that Nigerians on the internet can take advantage of to improve themselves in various aspects of life.

According to available data:

"As of 2022 data, YouTube hosts over 800 million videos among 37 million channels on the platform. 1 billion videos are watched per day on YouTube by its over 2 billion users. The daily active user count is 122 million and the average time people spend watching videos is 19 minutes."

This means there is more to YouTube than comedy, news and movies. Legit.ng therefore presents a few of the YouTube channels Nigerians can benefits from while surfing the net.

1. AsapSCIENCE

With over 10.3 million subscribers as of October 2022, AsapScience is one of the beautiful places to sharpen your brain as a science student in Nigeria.

AsapScience uses simple method to teach scientific terms, breaking it down with video illustrations to aid learning and understanding.

2. Edutopia

Another YouTube Channel that Nigerian students can benefit from is Edutopia. This channel was launched on May 1, 2007 and it caters for teachers.

From this channel, Nigerian teachers can learn how to be more productive in their job and to add value to the lives of the children they teach.

Edutopia has become increasingly popular as it currently has over 200k subscribers.

3. Minutephysics

As a Nigerian student, when you are searching for where to learn simple terms in Physics, you may well try Minutephysics.

This interesting channel was launched on June 20, 2011. Minutephysics is totally dedicated to providing lessons in physics and other science topics.

Currently, Minutephysics has over 5 million subscribers.

4. MIT OpenCourseWare

Nigerian students may not know the MIT OpenCourseWare YouTube channel, but it is considered one of the best places to learn on the internet.

Lessons on this channel are provided by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA.

As a Nigerian student surfing the internet, you can learn about a variety of subjects here, such as Engineering, Science, and Statistics. The MIT OpenCourseWare currently has over 4 million subscribers.

5. Computerphile

Are you a Nigerian student interested in tech or computers? Well, Computerphile is a YouTube channel for such people who want to learn many things about modern technology and computers.

This interesting channel was launched on April 10, 2009 and it has remained one of the best places for enthusiasts.

It beaks down topics in simple terms to help people learn how tech stuffs work.

Source: Legit.ng