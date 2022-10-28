A 21-year-old Nigerian lady revealed that her husband dumped her after they had two kids

In another report, a man, Olalekan Samuel, divorced his wife on an amiable term after 13 long years of marriage

A Nigerian lady who claimed she was abused in marriage was very grateful she got out alive after many injuries

While some do not openly like the option of divorce, it is still a better way out than staying in an abusive marriage.

Divorce stories have trended in recent days and people have had all sorts to say about them. Days ago, a man said that though he and his wife are divorced, they still remain best friends.

A lady was grateful to God that she left her very abusive marriage.

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at three of such stories and some of the likely reasons that led to the breakdown.

1. Pastor abandons wife

A 21-year-old Nigerian lady, @fockosi, in a video, narrated how she became a mother of two at her age, revealing she started having children in her teenage years.

Despite having two kids for her pastor-husband, the man ended their relationship on the excuse that God instructed him to. That was not all, he also took away their kids from her.

2. Wallowing in abusive marriage

Another Nigerian lady, @kimama44, a few days ago, said that while in marriage, she suffered much physical abuse. She had a photo of her battered face.

After her marriage ended, the lady shared beautiful photos showing that peace of mind made her skin glow outside of her abusive marriage.

3. No more marriage, but not enemies

A Nigerian man, Olalekan Samuel, got many people talking when he made a very long post on social media on how his 13 years old marriage ended.

He said that even though their marriage recently officially ended, they have been separated for some years.

The man revealed that the divorce decision was a very hard one.

He stated that the decision for them to go their different ways was a tough one to make. Samuel thanked family members who gave them support. On what may have ended their marriage, he said:

"Life happens and we have to move on."

Marrying right is important

No one should be pressured into jumping into a lifelong relationship they are unsure of. A very bad marriage could go terribly wrong. Marrying right is better than sticking to a socially constructed time for marriage.

