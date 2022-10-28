38-year-old Princess Mimi stirred emotional reactions after she lamented on social media over not being able to her life partner at her age or does she have a child

She is one of the few women who have taken advantage of social media to air their desires to get husbands as soon as possible

Legit.ng revisits their bold moves as well as share some details about their lives they want interested persons to know of

In recent times, some daring single women have been able to open up about their relationship woes on social media.

These women have something in common which is that they are not desperately searching for life partners as they feel age is not on their side.

They have opened up about needing life partners. Photo Credit: TikTok/@asanewa, @pwincex_mimi, @nekesa220

Legit.ng highlights videos and some details about three women who have recently lamented about not being able to get husbands.

1. Single lady, 38, looking for a husband

A beautiful lady identified as Princess Mimi shared a touching video on TikTok wherein she cried out over her singlehood.

According to her, she will soon be turning 39 and can not boast of being in a serious relationship, having a husband or a child.

She needs a husband. Photo Credit: TikTok/@pwincex_mimi

The heartbroken lady described her situation as a hopeless one and called on God to come to her aid.

Her TikTok video went viral and melted hearts.

Watch her video below:

2. Single lady, 40, looking for a husband

A 40-year-old single lady recently trended after she posted on TikTok a video of her lamenting about her relationship problems.

Like Princess Mimi, the woman is also without any child and is not in any relationship at the moment.

She needs a husband. Photo Credit: TikTok/@nekesa220

She prayed to God to intervene in her situation. Her clip elicited massive reactions on the social media platform.

Watch the video below:

3. Single lady, 29, looking for a husband

A 29-year-old lady sent social media into a frenzy after she was seen in a clip weeping over being a spinster.

According to the lady, her situation makes her go to bed in tears every time.

She needs a husband. Photo Credit: TikTok/@asanewa

The lady lamented that she will be clocking 30 in 2023 and is not yet married no does she have a child.

Netizens were moved by her emotional clip.

Watch the video below:

Lady on the hunt for a male partner for her mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had launched an open search for a male partner for her mother.

@HalimaIfade disclosed on Twitter that her mother who is in her late sixties needed a great partner above 65. The young lady mentioned that her former husband is not available, hence the need for a new man.

She continued that her mother is already a grandma, so a man who is kind, jovial, and in need of good company would do.

@HalimaIfade also described her beautiful mother as fine, good, and industrious, saying she doesn't look her age.

Source: Legit.ng