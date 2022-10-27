A Nigerian woman took time out to clean her husband's grave as she cleared the grass littering the tombstone

The woman revealed that her husband prayed for her when he was alive, blessing her with success in her endeavours

Many people who watched the video revealed that it made them very emotional as they recalled their lost loved ones

A Nigerian woman, @tintedportableback, got many people emotional when she shared a short video of herself cleaning her husband's grave.

The woman who deals in tyres and batteries said that she was in the area to make supplies when she decided to pay the grave a visit.

Many people praised the woman for remembering her husband in death. Photo source: TikTok/@tintedportableback

Faithful wife cleans husband's grave

Seeing that the place was overgrown with grass and dirt, she weeded some out with her hands. For the tombstone, she wiped the surface off with a cloth.

The woman revealed that before her husband breathed his last, he prayed for her, saying she would succeed because of how she took care of him in sickness. In her words:

"I came to supply at Ikorodu but I decided to come and clean my late husband's grave. I refuse to cry because my late husband stand at my back the last day my husband will die..."

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered thousands of views with tens of comments.

Below are some of the reactions:

Abimbolakanke said:

"Aaaaaaw, dis got me tearing. I pray to allah to keep granting him aljanat fridaw, you’re a good heart soul portable."

Asiwaju Adewale Aka said:

"Sincerely u are a good woman, keep it up."

asogboneuniceoluy said:

"May his soul keep resting in peace."

bimak09 said:

"Owww! our story is same. Much love sis!"

eniiyi said:

"This make me remember my husband again, may his soul rest in peace."

Yvonne said:

"This is so emotional, see how tears is dropping from my eyes."

Adekola Olowo'ojo said:

"Almighty God will strengthen you and that care of your family."

