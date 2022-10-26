A Nigerian lady who survived an abusive relationship has shared photos of how battered she was as a wife

Sharing her recent photos following her divorce, the lady said that she is happy she left her marriage

Many people were divided over her situation as some still believe that divorce is not an option in an abusive marriage

A Nigerian lady, @kimama44, has shared a video documenting how she looked while she was in an abusive marriage.

At the start of the clip, the lady showed off her bruised lips gotten from an encounter with her partner. The first three photos she shared has her looking out of place.

The lady told people that marriage is not an achievement for everybody. Photo source: TikTok/@kimama44

Lady happy she left her marriage

Photos of her after marriage ended showed the lady's skin popping. She looks a whole lot beautiful than she was as a wife.

The lady captioned the video with:

"Marriage might be an achievement to u but not for others, so my dear please always make sure u speak for yourself,, thank God I left."

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has stirred over 400 comments with close to 7,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Phywahjormie said:

"SAY NO TO TOXIC RELATIONSHIP. I Almost loose my life, not even Marry yet."

omorogbedavid249 said:

"But I did not see anything wrong with you, why the divorce my sister divorced is not the best solution but understanding is the solution my sister."

Gilover said:

"where una for dey see man wen dey beat una? sorry oo."

Donvimi_brownie said:

"Sorry dear Lord is ur strength."

Mmasi & Ivan said:

"Congratulations, your happiness matters."

Was Never Known said:

"Congratulations dear, marriage is not a do or die affair."

The showroom said:

"I am happy you came out alive. Never give room for abuse again."

Source: Legit.ng