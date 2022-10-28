A Nigerian lady, Tiwalowla, has shared a hilarious video of the moment she boarded a plane with her father

Her father had booked a first flight ticket for himself while his daughter stayed in the economy class

During the flight, the doting dad came out of his first-class seat and waved at his daughter in economy

A Nigerian lady, Tiwalowla, has shared a funny video of her father who booked a first-class ticket for a flight.

The father and daughter had booked the same flight to an undisclosed location, but they bought different classes of tickets.

Lady laments as dad leaves her in economy class inside a plane Photo Credit: @tiwalowla/TikTok

Source: UGC

While Tiwalowla's father booked a first-class, Tiwa on the other hand stayed in economy class.

During the ride, something hilarious happened. Tiwa's father came out of his first-class section of the plane and waved at his daughter who was sitting peacefully in economy class.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

While sharing the video via TikTok, Tiwa lamented that she wants to be a baller like her father.

"Not my dad waving to me from first class while I am in economy. God abeg", Tiwa said.

Social media reactions

@thealmachronicle said:

"My mum brings us snacks so it won’t be like she forgot her children. My sis just upgrade us."

@pillowpuffgirl stated:

"Lol my dad does this, except he comes with a wine glass on some hope you’re doing alraii."

@maryamchenemi1 wrote:

"Me scrolling to look for who to shoot my shot at, in this comment section coz I can see alot of Rich kids."

@banaynayyy_ said:

"Why do they even do this? My mom would say work hard to earn your own money."

@captainzoldryc reacted:

"Y’all are lucky you get snacks my dad just points where my seat is economy then goes back back."

@ms_titii added:

"Lmaoo this was my dad when I was in high school, he will book first class for himself and my mum and dump his 4 kids in economy."

@yellowcherry212 stated:

"This happened to me but my dad was feeling guilty and kept checking on me, asking if I want to switch and brought me his neck pillow bless him."

Watch the video below:

Lady flies to U.S to surprise her dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man got the biggest support from his daughter while participating in a marathon in Chicago, US as she pulled a sweet surprise on him.

The heartwarming moment between father and daughter shared by @ambularnelson3 was reposted by @worthfeed on Instagram. According to a caption on the video, the lady flew into Chicago from San Diego unannounced in order to carry out the surprise perfectly.

According to a caption on the video, the lady flew into Chicago from San Diego unannounced in order to carry out the surprise perfectly. In the clip, the man is seen closing in from a distance in the middle of the long-distance racing when he noticed someone by the roadside cheering him.

Source: Legit.ng