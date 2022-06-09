A lady treated her father participating in a marathon in Chicago, US to a pleasant surprise that melted hearts

She left San Diego, US where she was for Chicago where the long-distance running was taking place

In a heartwarming video, her dad noticed someone by the roadside cheering him and moved closer to find out that it is his daughter

A man got the biggest support from his daughter while participating in a marathon in Chicago, US as she pulled a sweet surprise on him.

The heartwarming moment between father and daughter shared by @ambularnelson3 was reposted by @worthfeed on Instagram.

Her dad was excited to see her. Photo Credit: TikTok/@ambularnelson3

Source: UGC

According to a caption on the video, the lady flew into Chicago from San Diego unannounced in order to carry out the surprise perfectly.

How her dad found out

In the clip, the man is seen closing in from a distance in the middle of the long-distance racing when he noticed someone by the roadside cheering him.

He got closer and found out the person is his daughter. Overjoyed, he gave her a warm hug before resuming his journey.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@brentniven said:

"Motivating! I’ll bet his pace picked up after that! So cool!!"

@tame_kepala said:

"He definitely got a boost from that surprise visit!!"

@staceyjicatherine said:

"What I’d do just to have one moment like this with my dad."

@richie_s1gti said:

"Pooch was like "wheres my hug! And why aren't you taking me with you."

@stroker35 said:

"If someone flies in to surprise the runner then the runner has to hang out with them for more than 3 seconds. You aren’t going to win the fuc*king thing! I’ve run 7 marathons and love seeing people cheering for me and always stop. Who gives a sh*it about the time."

Source: Legit.ng