A video of a dog destroying its owner's couch has sparked outrage from netizens on social media

In the clip shared on Instagram, the raging dog stood on top of the couch and tore the cover to pieces using its teeth

Social media users have reacted angrily to the video, with many advising the owner to discard the pet dog

A pet dog has angered cyber citizens after it was filmed destroying properties.

In a heartbreaking video shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut, the dog used its teeth to destroy the owner's couch.

Dog scatters owner's home Photo Credit: @mufasatundeednut

The sad owner watched the dog as it angrily ravaged properties without hesitation.

Social media reactions

The video has caused a frenzy online as several people pen down their thoughts regarding the sad clip.

Some others also advised the young man to sell off the dog or be more cautious.

Augustudoh said:

"Giving you to the first Calabar man I see."

Bigiano stated:

"Today will be the day I will know how dog meat taste."

Slashazhandle reacted:

"Na to call Calabar kitchen straight! The dog that says its owner would not sleep deserves to get some training from CALABAR kitchen; let the dog see what animals like him go through and where they can end up. When the dog comes back home… the difference go clear in its behaviour."

Samidiyoke commented:

"I am definitely selling the dog to Calabar people after e don collect."

Mc_daprince stated:

"Some dogs go just Dey behave like Wetin them don possess, this kind dog wan just Dey Dey punish the owner? Which dog with his/her right senses will be doing this? If he/she has not eaten sacrifice made for the gods."

Mdp_daisy added:

"I remember the day our rottweiler did this to my dad's car sit kò funny rara. Chai Jack don suffer for my papa hand."

Macaulaystormisover reacted:

"Pepper soup don ready straight, na to buy efinrin and correct ogoro."

Watch the video below:

Pet owner in pain as dog destroys mattress

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video is currently making the rounds online that shows the moment a pet owner got home to find the damage wrought on her property by her dog.

In the video post, the aggrieved dog owner opens her room door with the hopes of settling into her bedroom. However, to her total dismay, she got into the room with a worrisome view of her domestic pet sprawled against the mattress after destroying it beyond any point of recognition.

The woman could be heard screaming in a pained tone as she attempted to get the animal to move away from the bed. Although she spoke in a foreign language, it was evident that she was completely heartbroken by the damage the animal had brought to her property.

