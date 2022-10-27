A couple have gone viral on social media after a video from their traditional wedding surfaced online

In the video, the couple who had their traditional ceremony done virtually attended the event via a video call

The viral video sees them dressed in their traditional ensembles as they danced to the Alagba's singing

A video currently trending on social media has left internet users amused over the wedding style of a Nigerian couple.

With the advent of the internet, it goes without saying that a lot of things have become easier for many lovers of technology.

And this is clearly the case for the couple who were present for their traditional wedding - virtually.

A video posted by @instablogja shows the Alagba at the traditional wedding ceremony singing Kizz Daniel's Buga while the couple, displayed on a big screen, dance energetically to the song.

Social media users react to virtual traditional wedding video

Several internet users have reacted to the video with amusing comments.

Check them out below:

teeh_lyfstyle:

"My main concern is shey dem share food ni."

ksolo_hitz:

"After dis zoom abi virtual wedding make una sha bring the rice out I no wan hear say na virtual food too "

stanbnx:

"Effect of Modernity, simply mean there is no excuses for marriage or inability to marry someone you desire, This is more crucial to those overseas, As long as the both families agrees then it’s okay."

d_skin_shop_:

"You have seen that when someone wants to really Marry you, even the Red Sea cannot out asunder. Happy married life to them ☺️"

_omokhafe_:

"Food dey the reception? Na that one matter pass o "

girllikezara:

"Waste of money."

body.essentials.ng:

"This is actually cuter than displaying the pictures tho but what if nepa take light? Abi make Google meet shutdown or make glo off"

stsoloverses:

"Na virtual be the way to go oh.. Just lick the food on your screens."

