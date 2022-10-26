Nollywood actor Kelvin Chizzy has taken to social media to express his anger in a post as he shares a video of a black snake that visited his house at midnight

The movie producer could be heard in the video asking the snake who sent it to attack him and his family

Chizzy was also heard laying heavy curses on his enemies and on those who sent the black reptile to attack him

Nollywood actor and movie producer Kelvin Chizzy has sparked reactions online with a video he shared on his page disclosing that his enemies recently sent a black snake to attack him.

The actor in the videos posted on his page showed a black reptile that had been hindered, laying on the floor of his sitting room.

Nollywood actor Kelvin Chizzy sparks reactions online as he shares a video of a snake that visited his home. Photo credit: @holylambflims

Source: Instagram

Chizzy could be heard in the video, laying heavy curses on the snake while noting that those who sent the Snake to attack have made a huge mistake because he serves a living God.

The movie producer also noted in the clip that he would burn the snake with fuel, which he did, as seen in another video he shared.

See the video of the black snake that visited Kelvin Chizzy's house below:

See some of the reactions that Kelvin Chizzy's post of a black snake stirred below:

@toksduttie:

"They just lost one member."

@obidike_annabel_lady_c_:

"They were not informed O! them come loose guard enter journey of no return."

@amandaneoofficial:

"Not everything is village ppl abeg. It’s raining season and the poor snake came to find solace or probably something in your house attracted it."

@xiollajohn:

"You get mind o! If na me na for benin express road them go come catch me."

@seeker_ib:

"Clean your surroundings and stop blaming nature for being natural."

@stellaidika:

"They were not informed. One down. May God keep you safe."

@white_beauty_paradise:

"God has exposed them."

