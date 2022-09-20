A beautiful lady has shared a nice video to celebrate after she finally added weight and stopped being slim

In the video, she flaunted her new shapely body, posing in different positions to the admiration of his followers on TikTok

The video she shared has generated series of reactions as her followers are asking her how she was able to achieve her new look

A lady who was slim has finally added weight and she is not keeping quiet about it.

She has shared a stunning video on TikTok to celebrate her new body shape as said she never thought she could ever add weight.

Nunu is happy with her new size. Photo credit: TikTok/@nunu.elixir.

Source: UGC

She thought it was no possible to gain weight

The TikToker named Nunu Elixir stirred reactions with the video as people noticed that she is obviously happy with her new body size.

Nunu shared an old photo of hers in which she looked much thinner than her present state. After she shared the video, people started asking her her how she achieved the shape. One particular user wanted to know what she is eating.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@Chisom Nnenna said:

"I’m just happy you didn’t use that rubbish caption others are using saying “he suffered with me when I was slim and now see what he’s enjoying”

@KayMystery93 commented:

"I'm stuck thin.. I need this... At 29 looking like a teenager."

@user3073433759214 said:

"Love the fact you went straight to the point sharing with us info."

@Fay commented:

"If you didn’t hop on this challenge I’d have fought you."

@rethabilekekana21 said:

"You literally gave me so much hope."

@Dabira said:

"Wetin you chop."

@esthernkhanedzen4 asked:

"After how long did you start to see the results?"

Man adds weight after being mocked for being thin

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who was mocked for being thin decided to go to gym and add some flesh.

After some time, the man shared a video to show off his beautiful body size.

The man who was mocked as starving fellow become the cynosure of all eyes as people hailed him for his new looks.

Source: Legit.ng