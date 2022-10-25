A lecturer identified as Bisi Olawuyi has debunked viral reports that he gave students of his class $100 (N43k)

Reports had alleged that the lecturer gifted everyone cash for attending his first class after the ASUU strike

However, speaking on the reports, Mr Bisi debunked such reports and asked everyone to kindly disregard

A Nigerian lecturer at the University of Ibadan has cleared the air following speculations that he gifted $100 (N43k) to his students.

Speaking on the rumours, the lecturer identified as Bisi Olawuyi stated that he never gifted cash to his students.

Reports claimed that the scholar blessed his students with cash for attending his first lecture after the ASUU strike ended.

A viral tweet by Peter_Pentane read:

"Ọmọ, one lecturer for art at University of Ìbàdàn give 10 students who attended his first class 100 dollar each."

Bisi Olawuyi debunks viral reports

In his recent tweet, Bisi advised everyone to discard such information because it is false.

"My attention has been drawn to a tweet circulating that I gave $100 each to 10 students. This is not in any way true. Please kindly disregard. Thank you", Bisi wrote.

When Legit.ng contacted the professor, he maintained that he never gave out any dollar notes to students.

He also revealed that during his first class, only three students were present.

In his words:

"Nothing like that happened. As a matter of fact, only 3 students attended my first class. You might want to do a fact-check."

Social media reactions

Yinkid said:

"So I shouldn't come for your next class?"

Chalice Poison reacted:

"So what’s the true information? For there is no smoke without fire. And in every rumor there’s always an atom of truth in it. Are you scared of the @officialEFCC?"

Adam Kore reacted:

"But sir, regarding this picture, why is someone holding a $100 while you were standing?"

Femi Amoto commented:

"Just when we are preparing a National Award for you. You suppose just get along with the cruise naaah… Everything doesn’t have to be about CA and Exam scores. You don blow shaaaaaa."

Nwachukwu Egbunike commented:

"Dear Uncle Bisi, please extend this largesse to your former students ooo! Signed, an ex-student."

Sheikh Nettan added:

"God would still bless you even if it didn’t happen, is not easy for Nigerian students to spread a good rumor like this about their lecturer, it’s always bad news, but this one is a good one which means you’re a special being."

