A student of the University of Port Harcourt caused a frenzy after he arrived at the school premises with an expensive Benz

Not only that, the young man had also hired the services of a macho bouncer to take him to school

Netizens who came across the viral clip on TikTok have penned down mixed reactions regarding the situation

A year one student of the university of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) caused a frenzy in school with his grand arrival.

Shortly after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike was called off, the student returned to school in a grand style.

UNIPORT student storms school with bouncer Photo Credit: @portharcourticons/TikTok

The rich student was spotted arriving at the university premises with a new Benz.

He had also employed the services of a bouncer who alighted from the car to open the door for him.

Reacting to the video, some netizens however, claimed that the bouncer looked too small for the person he's protecting. They said he would have hired a more macho and taller bouncer.

Mixed reactions trail viral video

@officialsunnytee said:

"Lecturer go still give am carryover."

@holuwahshina commented:

"How I go collect bouncer wey I big pass and tall pass? no bẹ juju be that."

@gudnbad_18 stated:

"Me I no go enter uni again ooh. I no wan jam dat kind oppression ooh."

@bitchass034 reacted:

"God abeg I don't wanna be a mechanic I wanna be a baller."

@sugarpeace3 stated:

"Bouncers no go enter class e go still get carry over. Bounce’s go quit before the semester finish."

@joetex8182 stated:

"You don dey implicate yourself. later you go reason say nah your neighbours set you up."

@austino88 wrote:

"Don't worry let him write exam first results come out to know whether Benz or bouncer go pass him."

@artybaba77 commented:

"Already displaying empty brain by going to school with bouncer, I hope he invest his stolen money bcos it wont last."

Watch the video below:

Slay queen arrives graduation in expensive convoy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that pandemonium erupted at a university in Delta state, Nigeria, after a student pulled up in a convoy.

Reports gathered that the university was holding its graduation ceremony for graduands when she arrived in a convoy. Students of the institution screamed in amazement as they around trying to catch a glimpse of her while some others filmed her. In a viral video shared by @instablog9ja, the lady alighted from the ride and stood at a corner but viewers claimed she didn't look happy.

A commenter identified as @chee_chee said the lady looked unhappy despite the convoy, adding that she ignored everyone who cheered her on.

