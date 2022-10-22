A man who used to stay in the village gathering firewood and selling coconut has finally moved abroad to further his studies

Peter Bawuah posted a video on TikTok showing when he was a coconut seller and now that he is a student in Canada

Peter has been elected the graduate student representative in his department at the University of Windsor, Ontario

Peter Bawuah, a Ghanaian man who used to sell coconut has moved to Canada to further his studies.

Peter, a graduate of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST was seen in a video gathering firewood when he was in the village.

Peter Bawuah who use to sell coconut has been elected as the graduate students representative for his department at the University of Windsor, Ontario. Photo credit: TikTok/@peterbawuah.

His determination to succeed saw him doing many things including selling coconut.

Peter's determination has finally paid off as he has relocated to Canada to further his studies at the University of Windsor, Ontario.

Peter Bawuah of KNUST elected student representative

When he got to Canada, Peter was elected the student representative for his department.

He shared his story in a TikTok video and he got many people inspired. He wrote:

"Life is about determination, perseverance, discipline, and God's factor. My root is my source of wisdom."

Reactions from TikTok users

@sonofgod545 commented:

"Your story gives me hope that God will not abandon me."

@Alice Mecidis reacted:

"Why is this not going viral."

@BoatengNelson said:

"You deserve to be where you are now. God is going to take u to higher places."

@Amaserwaa16 reacted:

"May we all be great."

@Bright Osei said:

"I have a similar story like yours."

@user3220121957669ecko makafui said:

"There is something called grace."

@MELODY commented:

"I pray God changes my story too."

@Empress 1 GH commented:

"Bro when ever I see your video then I be like wooow, God can change everything. Hmm!, bro may Almighty God continue bless you."

@elma_moet reacted:

"With God all things are possible indeed."

