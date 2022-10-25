"I Will Pay Their School Fees": Man Sees Kids Who Sell Firewood, Buys Everything, Gives Them Scholarship
- Sometime ago, a kindhearted Nigerian man, Smith Ankom Tarkema was going to his farm in Gboko, Benue state
- He came across some children who were selling firewood and he decided to buy the whole thing and gave them some money
- In 2022, the kids located him in his farm to thank him for his kind act, then he decided to offer two of them scholarships
Smith Ankom Tarkema has offered scholarships to some kids who showed appreciation for a kind act he did to them in the past.
Smith, who is the convener of Free Fish Festival, FFF said his organisation will pay the fees of two of the children.
In a Facebook post, Smith explained that sometime ago, he saw the kids hawking firewood in Gboko when he was going to his farm.
He said he stopped and bought the entire thing and also gave the kids some money.
The children did not forget him
According to Smith, he has even forgotten about the children, but he was surprised when they showed up at his farm days ago.
They explained who they are, but he could only recognise them because they still wore the school sandals he bought for them back then.
The kids said they came to thank him for what he did for the in the past. Moved by their wisdom and grateful hearts, Smith has now offered them full scholarships through FFF.
In a separate chat with Legit.ng, Smith confirmed that he will be paying the school fees of the children.
His words:
"I will see the family later this week to pay their fees. The kids will get sponsorship from FFF."
Family pays the school fees of Wasilat Bashiru
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a kind family paid the school fees of Wasilat Bashiru.
Wasilat was seen weeping profusely during her graduation in Ibadan, Oyo state.
The kid was weeping because she knew she would not be able to continue to secondary school because her parents are poor.
But help came her way after her story was shared on social media.
Source: Legit.ng