Sometime ago, a kindhearted Nigerian man, Smith Ankom Tarkema was going to his farm in Gboko, Benue state

He came across some children who were selling firewood and he decided to buy the whole thing and gave them some money

In 2022, the kids located him in his farm to thank him for his kind act, then he decided to offer two of them scholarships

Smith Ankom Tarkema has offered scholarships to some kids who showed appreciation for a kind act he did to them in the past.

Smith, who is the convener of Free Fish Festival, FFF said his organisation will pay the fees of two of the children.

Smith was in his farm when he saw the kids coming to thank him. Photo credit: Smith Ankom Takema.

In a Facebook post, Smith explained that sometime ago, he saw the kids hawking firewood in Gboko when he was going to his farm.

He said he stopped and bought the entire thing and also gave the kids some money.

The children did not forget him

According to Smith, he has even forgotten about the children, but he was surprised when they showed up at his farm days ago.

They explained who they are, but he could only recognise them because they still wore the school sandals he bought for them back then.

The kids said they came to thank him for what he did for the in the past. Moved by their wisdom and grateful hearts, Smith has now offered them full scholarships through FFF.

In a separate chat with Legit.ng, Smith confirmed that he will be paying the school fees of the children.

His words:

"I will see the family later this week to pay their fees. The kids will get sponsorship from FFF."

