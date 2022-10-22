A young man has opened up about his sad experience with his wife whom he relocated abroad to live with him

Shortly after she landed abroad, the woman began to have affairs with neighbours and even white men

The heartbroken husband also revealed that he is tired of the embarrassment as the woman also moved out of their house

A story has been told about a young man who got frustrated after moving his wife abroad.

The young man had been living alone in the diaspora before he finally decided to do papers for his wife to join him.

Sadly, barely two months after she joined him abroad, the woman changed and became promiscuous.

Wizarab who shared the story on Twitter revealed that the lady slept with neighbours including Nigerian and white men.

In his words:

"This man is telling me how wife he brought as a dependant this May stayed in his house for less than 2 months and moved out. He claimed she was sleeping with neighbours and following Nigerian and White men. He is tired of the embarrassment.

"He even showed me pictures of her flaunting a white lover. He is afraid of false allegation to the police so he is minding his business and how he approaches things. He is tired of the marriage already. I don't tire. I'm just nodding my head because I know both of them.

"He has told her to go and do what she wants to do with men if that makes her happy since she doesn't want him anymore. Ike Gwurum."

Social media reactions

Dayo Auara wrote:

"Lol. Can’t be me. She will find herself back in her father’s house in Nigeria. Without any fuss."

Stanley said:

"I just had a conversation with a rider about this lol he said no do o that he survive his ordeal far back 1995 he learnt a valuable lesson."

Smirkest commented:

"I feel sad for him. He needs to protect himself at all cost. He's already in danger, a cancer growing and if he doesn't cut it off it will cost him more than emotional damage. Obodo oyibo rules will swallow him whole if he doesn't take the necessary action with extreme caution."

Woman leaves husband after 13 years of marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young woman has announced her divorce from her husband after thirteen years of marriage. According to the pretty woman identified as @u_mamcete on TikTok, she has three children with her former husband. However, things got sour between them and they had to file a divorce and go their separate ways.

An emotional video that she shared via TikTok showed her taking off her rings and flaunting her empty fingers. She did not reveal what led to the divorce. However, things got sour between them and they had to file a divorce and go their separate ways.

