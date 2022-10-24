A young lady created a scene at the Ikoyi registry in Lagos state after catching her man with another lady

The lady had gone to her friend's wedding only to see her fiance getting married to another person without telling her

After being questioned on his reason did deceiving her, the man claimed he was standing in for his brother

Pandemonium struck at the Ikoyi registry after a lady caught her fiance secretly wedding another lady.

The young woman had arrived at the venue to witness a friend's wedding, only to spot her fiance among the grooms for the day.

Drama at wedding, angry lady Photo Credit: @Granger Wootz, Terry J/ Getty images

Source: Twitter

She approached him to know why he deceived her, but he denied it blatantly, claiming he was representing a brother who stays abroad.

The angry woman got so annoyed as she created a scene and tore his suit at the registry.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Akogun Drino who shared the story on Twitter said:

"This girl nearly scattered the ikoyi registry last week. She came for her friend's wedding only to see her fiance getting married to another person. Dude legitly told her he's standing in for his brother who's in UK. She first tear the guy suit."

Twitter users react to heartbreaking story

Braun Skeen said:

"The man must be Yoruba . Catch them on top another woman and they'll tell you "she's my friend's girlfriend I'm only standing in for him " awọn oniro oshi."

Flora Kode stated:

"If he's not lying, why didn't he tell her before the day?"

Oloye eth stated:

"He's not lying. Nigerian men don't cheat. She should have believed him. I hope he truly marries the other babe now."

Paw Royale reacted:

"Na the bride go dey shocked pass. She go dey reason when her husband turn her brother-in-law."

Bad girl Aami added:

"I guess this happens all around the world cause this story sounds similar to what my friend experienced."

See tweet below:

Father of 2 in pain as wife secretly marries gateman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young woman has been dragged online after getting married to two husbands in secret. Her two husbands did not know the other existed until they bumped into each other on the road and started asking questions. Apparently, her car sold her out after her first husband borrowed it to run an errand.

While on the road, a gateman approached him and asked why he was driving his wife's car. He argued with the gateman who presented the car documents as evidence. To strengthen the evidence, the gateman brought photos of his wife and it was the same woman named Acheing.

Acheing had even mapped out a schedule for her two husbands. She sees one on only weekends and the other husband, during the working days of the week.

Source: Legit.ng