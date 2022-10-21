A Nigerian man has sent social media into a frenzy after he released the Whatsapp chat he had with an online vendor

From the chat, the said vendor fronted a decent clothing and other accessories business to cover up her call girl service

The leaked conversation earned him knocks from netizens while decent online vendors slammed the lady for giving them a bad name

Social media users have reacted to a leaked chat involving an online vendor and a customer which took an unexpected turn.

A man had shared the chat on TikTok as he took a swipe at online vendors who use decent businesses to cover up their shady occupations.

He mocked the lady. Photo Credit: Klaus Vedfelt, TikTok/@correctaboki

Source: Getty Images

The leaked chat showed the man in a convo with one Prexyyy who runs Sugaberri Collections.

The man had only greeted her when the lady requested to know his location without any business agreed on.

The man gave his location as a hotel to which the lady asked to know what deal was involved.

She would then respond to his 'let me know' message with 'night 60k, short 30k.'

Social media reactions

Tracy Love said:

"Ok make we girls Dey post chat when guys Dey send us e no make sense na."

RAMiDE><EMPiRE said:

"Nawa for this vendors oothem don let our customers get trust issues bayiii bf sef no trust us again."

Sandra_doval said:

"I’m an online cloth vendor and I feel bad honestly coz mine is purely biusiness and this makes every1 look like olosho."

hazzymama said:

"Must una cast everything u self wan do na why u chat her u self olosho."

Mr focus. said:

"The clothe they sell na cover up.

"The real business na hoo*kup."

Mulla_03 said:

"Night 60k, shey these girls think them dey pluck money, for wetin you go enjoy too.''

Source: Legit.ng