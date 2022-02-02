An online vendor has blamed his camera after he sent a different photo of a couch chair he advertised online to a potential customer

The sofa that was originally advertised for sale looked clean and new, attracting the customer who immediately contacted the seller on Whatsapp

The customer asked the vendor to send a new picture of the chair on Whatsapp, but the photo that was sent was that of an old-looking chair

A potential customer declined to buy after he saw the true state of the chair he wanted to buy from an online seller.

He had seen the chair online and liked how shiny it looked, thinking it would be nice to have it in his room.

He immediately contacted the seller and asked for a fresh picture of the chair to be sent to him. He specifically requested that the photo of the chair be taken with a phone.

The chair looked old

The true state of the chair was revealed when the photo was sent to him. It looked very old and quite different from the shiny chair he saw advertised online. The old chair, according to the vendor goes for N120,000.

Sharing the pictures on Twitter, the potential customer identified as @nnamdialoy wrote:

"Ya'll be careful out there, some of these online vendors are mad!"

See his tweet which contained his exchange with the seller below:

Nigerians react

Those who saw the tweet immediately took to the comment section to bare their minds. Here are a few of what they are saying:

@thenationsalt wrote:

"Nigerians always think they can maneuver everything including the poster, probably the price you're willing to pay is below average. What happened to Vava and Lifemate's official website if you want something as good as your first choice in the picture."

@olamilekan7 recalled his own bitter experience:

"I stopped buying anything online from Nig vendor after I paid 25k for a shoe on IG and the guy delivered a very low-quality and heavy shoe to me."

@diiphillipo:

"The bad camera shortened the legs, increased the thickness of the armrest and decided to make the backrest fixed instead of detachable. I cut cap for the kwameria."

