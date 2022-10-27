A 25-year-old Nigerian man has taken to social media to show off the beautiful older lady he is dating

He visited the lady who is 32 years old at her shop where she made him eat a nice meal she made for him

The young man said he had thought that she was deceiving him at first due to their age difference

A young Nigerian man in a relationship with an older lady has gushed over her on social media.

The 25-year-old man shared on TikTok a lovely video he made of them when he called at her shop as he wrote about their relationship.

He gushed over her. Photo Credit: TikTok/@donkolex

Source: UGC

According to him, he had thought that she was deceiving him owing to their age difference as she is 32 years of age.

At her shop, she gave him food to eat and made sure he finished it. The excited man wrote that he blesses the day they met and that nothing will come between them.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Social media users have reacted to his video.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Adetayo Damilare336 said:

"Yahoo sweet if you are cashing out."

Shittu Fathimoh said:

"Am I a spoon?"

ijobakazkid said:

"Am happy for you."

Saheed Olamilekan said:

"You can call it love,thinks she settled for the available option at the moment."

bobbymaney10 said:

"Women become easier to get as they age dont mistake this for love bro you were just the available alternative bro watch before you leap peace."

Nigerian lady flaunts her 18-year-old lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 20-year-old Nigerian lady had shown off her younger boyfriend.

In a clip she shared, the lady and her younger lover rocked matching outfits as they enjoyed each other's company at an event.

In another clip, the lady declared younger boys the best always and urged people to ditch the widespread sentiment that older men and younger girls are the ideal relationship combo.

"We need to change that perspective of older men with younger girls," she captioned the clip.

Responding to comments on which of them made the first move, the lady revealed that the boy actually did.

Source: Legit.ng