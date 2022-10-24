A video of a father expressing his love for his beautiful grown-up daughter has amazed people online

The young lady had asked her father to send her a video professing his love for her and he didn't disappoint

While speaking about his love for her, the doting father did not fail to emphasize how beautiful his daughter is

Social media users have gushed over a heartwarming video of a father heaping praise on his daughter.

His daughter identified as @babeangel234 on TikTok had appealed to her dad to send her a video expressing his love for her.

Father expresses love for his daughter Photo Credit: @babeangel234/TikTok

She also requested that he mentions her name, Hanna, while making the video.

The doting father did not disappoint but even did more than expected. He gushed over his daughter and told her how beautiful she is.

Social media reactions

@foko212 said:

"He’s your biggest fan if your boy doesn’t hype you like he does omoooo leave him just be with daddyyyy."

@nanaakuah4 stated:

"I was just happy watching this because am called Hannah too and I felt like the message was directly to me, I had no Dad growing up buh this."

@lorlorarmah reacted:

"Omg this is beautiful on this note I miss my dad may he continue to rest in peace. Ur dad is lovely n precious may God grant him with long life."

@amaprecella05 said:

"God bless him, some of us don’t have fathers who has our time, I feel teary right now."

@esidecency24 added:

"Give your dad to me wati. Awww he’s so sweet. God bless your family."

@kingslord35 added:

"With this hype, what will any guy say that will surpass this? your father has raised the scheme ooo."

Watch the video below:

