A beautiful little girl was so overwhelmed with sad emotions after mistakenly stepping on a snail

In a video, she cried bitterly to her mother while suggesting a solution to make up for her actions

Netizens who came across the video shared on Instagram prayed to have such an innocent mind again

A little girl could not hold back her tears after killing a snail on her way to school.

Dressed in her school uniform, the little girl was heading to the car when she suddenly stepped on a snail.

Little girl in tears after killing snail Photo Credit: @mufasatundeednut

She broke down in tears immediately and her mother came outside to know why her daughter was crying.

The little girl explained that she just stepped on a snail and the family members will be lonely after its demise.

She went ahead to apologise to the snail while suggesting a solution for her mother to help the snail's family.

Social media reactions

Tunde wrote:

"Awwwwwww! Kids are so innocent. She wasn’t happy that she stepped on the snail’s brother mistakenly.Awwwwwwwwww."

Drbtgar said:

"The person taking the video has no conscience Increasing her guilt."

Officialomoborty commented:

"Wow! So innocent! God please can you just give me the heart of a kid when it comes to having conscience and being apologetic when I go wrong."

Mn_skinprime said:

"She has apologized. So cute and innocent. Ajegunle pikin go crack the sister join."

Goldengolden2222 added:

"Awnnnnnn, so innocent, this is how u be when u have good parents not toxic ones, u will just naturally be nice n learn to say sorry when you hurt anyone."

Iamnatu_ reacted:

"This is how we are born innocent until class, religion, tribalism, the ABC ppl etc start teaching us that the world is about “us vs. them."

Momentum_healthcare noted:

"Snail is good meat, content of snails is similar to the protein found in pork and beef, but snails come with a much lower fat content. In addition to containing significant sources of protein and low amounts of fat, snails are also good sources of iron, calcium, Vitamin A, and a number of other minerals."

Watch the video below:

