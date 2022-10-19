A beautiful little girl pissed her mother off after applying cream to her body in an extravagant manner

In a video which surfaced the internet, the little girl looked like a 'clown' as her angry mother screamed at her

Netizens have penned down hilarious reactions to the clip and some people advised parents to always be on the lookout

A little Nigerian girl recently shocked her mother after designing her body with cream.

While at home, the mother saw her little girl covered up in body cream and she began screaming at the top of her voice.

Little girl plays with cream Photo Credit: @that_cute_fimi

Source: UGC

She asked her little girl why she was behaving the way she did, and the girl looked at her with a confused look on her face.

"What's your problem now? What's your problem? Why are you behaving like this?", the mother screamed.

A relative of the little girl @that_cute_fimi shared the video on TikTok with the caption:

"My cousin no go kill her mama o."

Hilarious reactions trail video of little girl

@_huma1sha said:

"pov your crush says he likes white girls."

@that_cute_fimi stated:

"Be vigilant when your kids are quiet. This one is showing us pepper."

@nobodys.fool.haq said:

"Please stop shouting at her ooo. why you leave your cream? Love your skin care routine, girl. Keep it up!"

@yurlgurl_ammie said:

"Omo d baby go kneel down oo no matter ur age so far you don reach 2. U can’t make me shout like dis."

@prettygold_a7 reacted:

"Whenever they are quiet always check on them or else they will destroy the whole house or may hurt themselves."

@ekeminithebody added:

"It’s the fact that the baby is looking shocked. Baby girl you committed the crime why are you surprised."

@omoapriltotalenu wrote:

"That’s how one of my cousins showed us shege too. Omo. She’s now a big girl o."

@bannyella suggested:

"Make them shaa put oil for her mouth make she swallow because of that cream abeg."

Mum in pain as baby spills N4000 palm oil

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a baby has been sighted messing himself up with palm oil in a viral video that has caught the attention of netizens.

In the short clip shared on TikTok by Mmasi Ivan, the baby was seen playing with the oil on a tiled floor. Just like someone bathing with water, the baby had himself messed up completely with the edible oil.

His mother was left in pain knowing that she is the one who will do the cleaning after he is done with his mischievous play. When he saw his mother, he smiled at the camera and continued to play unperturbed.

Source: Legit.ng