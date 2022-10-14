A young Nigerian lady got many people emotional when she shared a video of how her mum reacted after seeing her

The young lady who was dressed her in her NYSC uniform revealed that they had not seen in three years

TikTokers who watched the video wished the happy mother well as they loved how the daughter made her happy

A Nigerian lady has shared a touching video showing capturing the moment she visited her mother after three years.

To capture her mother's reaction, she had set up a camera before knocking on the woman's door. When the mother saw her daughter dressed in her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniform, she was surprised.

The mother danced hard to celebrate seeing her daughter again. Photo source: TikTok/@real_ruka

After looking at her for some seconds, she gave her daughter a tight embrace as she danced with the lady's discharge certificate. It was such an emotional moment.

Many people prayed for the woman, hoping she one day enjoys all the fruits of her labour.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with more than 27,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ifeayor said:

"I’m actually going home to meet no one, it’s not easy been an orphan omo."

Abikebrown said:

"I remember my mum ask me to go greet our 3rd house neighbor wit my khaki n not to remove it till evening so more pple can see it..."

Mercy Tomisin said:

"see me shedding tears of joy. I pray all mother's witness their children success."

Don_Damxy said:

"I wish my dad can see me in my Khaki but I received a call the very day I leave the Akwa Ibom camp that my dad has died. My dad is everything."

Ogundele Aminat said:

"This made me shed tears, how I wish my mom is gonna be present on my big day. RIP Mom. May she live longer to reap the fruit of labor. God bless u."

Iyabode Alagbo said:

"God bless her may she live to enjoy her success on u amen."

Source: Legit.ng