A kid made her grandma laugh for joy as she sat in front of her tablet and sang for the woman, making her feel good

Parts of her song said no one could take her grandma away and she loves the grandparent very much

TikTokers who watched the video prayed that the grandma lives very long to continuing being the kid's best friend

A little girl had a lovely video call with her grandma and the way she sang for her showed both of them had a strong connection.

In a clip shared on TikTok, the kid sat before a tablet as she sang in between snacking. A part of her song went:

"My only grandma..."

Many people said that the grandma must giving the kid a treat. Photo source: TikTok/@kianaadetutu_1

Source: UGC

Lovely kid and her grandma

As the kid sang to make the grandmother happy, the woman was still enjoying the sweet voice of her granddaughter before laughing in joy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many people said that having a good grandparent is one of the treasured experiences for a child.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 900 comments with more than 80,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user1562695584970 said:

"Awww… this was me as a child. My Grandma raised me and I loveeed her to bits. She spoilt me rotten."

Blackbarbie said:

"this is why i hate leaving my kids so long with my mom, the come back and start acting like i adopted them, she spoil them rotten."

Lipi said:

"I love this, lost my grandma 4 months ago who raised me and my two siblings. This reminds me so much of her."

Mary Sia Foyah said:

"Grandma definitely comes through with the treats and pampering."

Divylambo said:

"Grandma please live long for her in good health and strength."

Lovely mother sent food to daughter abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady went online to reveal the items her mother sent to her in America from Nigeria.

Making a video about it all, the lady showed items like locust beans, ogbono, eguisi, ata gun gun (dried pepper) and other spices.

There were also things like elubo (yam powder) and ofada rice. The food items were properly packed in nylons for easy transport.

Source: Legit.ng