Since aeroplanes were invented by the Wright brothers in 1903, it has gone on to become the safest and one of the most expensive means of transportation

However, despite how organised flight attendants and aircraft organisations try to make things be, some funny flight moments have been caught on camera

One of these is a video that trended on social media of a lady sewing clothes with a machine aboard an aeroplane

Save for timely recordings of quick folks, some funny flight moments may have remained hearsay and stories without proof.

Despite the tight security measures for aeroplane passengers, some people have done the unthinkable on aeroplanes.

Legit.ng revisits three of those stunning incidents caught on camera that happened in an aeroplane.

1. Man hawks grasshoppers inside an aeroplane

A video of an unidentified man hawking grasshoppers inside an Uganda carrier that was soon to take off had gone viral on social media.

The man was seen engaging his visibly excited customers who received the insects packed in tiny polythene bags upon handing him cash.

Uganda's minister for works, General Katumba Wamala, who also saw the clip asked the national carrier to take disciplinary action against the crew members for allowing the hawker to cause a disturbance.

The incident happened during the pandemic hay days.

2. Man gives N42k to each passenger inside an aeroplane

A man took kind gestures to a whole new height with his cash giveaway inside an aeroplane that was mid-flight.

In a video that trended, he was seen handing out the sum of N42k to each passenger. The incident happened during a flight going to Las Vegas, USA.

People who saw the clip found it thrilling.

3. Woman caught sewing cloth inside an aeroplane

Without caring that she may be caught, a black woman was recorded sewing clothes inside an aeroplane.

Her action got her Oyinbo seatmate staring but she was unperturbed. The video stirred massive reactions when it went viral.

People were obviously shocked.

House help trembles as she boards aeroplane for the first time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a house help had trembled as she travelled by aeroplane for the first time.

The young girl who works as a house help for her boss was offered the privilege of flying on an aeroplane.

However, it seemed she did not enjoy the flight as her reaction inside the plane caused a frenzy. While onboard, the young girl who sat by the window of the aeroplane kept staring into space and making scary gestures. At a point, she began to fan herself like someone about to collapse.

The young girl who was being filmed by someone presumed to be her 'madam', could not take it anymore as she finally decided to take her face off the window and look in another direction.

