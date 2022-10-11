A young man got massive reactions on TikTok after a video showing him fixing an aeroplane went viral

Many people applauded him for being hardworking as they hoped he is being paid well, while others critcised his work environment

Among the many comments on the video were those concerned about his ability to fix the aircraft

A video of a young hardworking man repairing an aeroplane has stirred mixed reactions on social media as people assessed his work.

A part of the clip shows him working on one of the aircraft's engines. Seconds into the same video, he was working on the landing tyre.

People praised the young man who was working on the tyre. Photo source: TikTok/@darou018

Source: UGC

Mixed reactions trail video

While many people praised him for being hardworking, they were some who said that they would not board a plane handled in such a manner.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Among the man's praise singers were also social media users who argued that he may be underpaid despite the hard work he was investing in the job.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 50,000 likes with more than 400 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Funny said:

"It’s not really safe."

Heider Adem said:

"Go ahead u make it different u're bigger than that much love."

jayr89.27 said:

"Never will I board a plane attended by such engineers."

Embray said:

"Wait ,am shocked to see the soily ground."

Uwase Zawadi said:

"may God protect you everyday dia."

Smasher said:

"Nice work bro, keep it up…. If it’s easy enter airport go work plane!"

BlueKid said:

"Sha know say any mistake you make up there can leads to hundreds loss of life."

Moran said:

"may God bless the work of your hands brother, don't mind these negative comments,you know their hate."

Man without experience repaired ship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that A young Nigerian man, Gafar Olatunde, took to LinkedIn to narrate how his life progressed from someone who was trying to build electric gadgets with capacitors to a certified officer working on a ship.

Starting out, he used to combine resistors and transistors to make circuits. He was at a time able to construct a 500va inverter.

Olatunde said his switch into the maritime industry started when a friend referred him to his boss who is a superintendent.

Source: Legit.ng