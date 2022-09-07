A video of a man sharing money in an airplane mid-flight has caused a lot of stir on social media platforms

In the short clip, the man was seen handing out the money to each passenger as they cheer him in appreciation

The interesting clip has made it to Instagram where it has generated mixed reactions from members of the public

A generous man with a fat wallet has been sighted in a trending video handing out N42,000 to each passenger in an airplane.

in the short clip seen on Instagram, the man stormed the airplane in a billionaire fashion and shared freshly minted notes.

The generous man that blessed people in the Las Vegas-bound flight has been praised. Photo credit: @bcrworldwide and Bloomberg/Getty Images.

Every passenger on the flight reportedly got the same amount of money.

The video was said to have been recorded on a flight going to Las Vegas, USA, but Nigerians who have seen the clip find it exciting.

Some Nigerians are asking if the man will ever come to Nigeria to do such a thing.

Social media reactions

@ardnas_ego said:

"Let a billionaire do this challenge on Airpeace when I am flying."

meet_mimi_ commented:

"Where the flight de now? I fit wait for them somewhere make I collect my share. God bless the giver."

@orissabel3788 said:

"No be to wish o...if u be billionaire you for give?"

@fumceejaycee_hair commented:

"God pls bless me so I can give more than this. There’s more in giving than receiving but most people don't know this."

@chimankpamosondu said:

"Giving is always good...I pray for God's blessings."

@oneheart_but_two commented:

"Shey he's not coming to Nigeria at least to enter Airpeace.. GIG Motors I go show no time."

@arthurdsage

"You can start with the thousands you have, don't wait until you become a billionaire."

