Two Nigerian siblings caused quite a stir on social media as they celebrated their dad's house being affected by the flood

The young man and his sister turned the water-logged compound of their dad's mansion into a swimming pool

They were excited about the natural disaster as it gave them a needed swimming pool their dad refused to build

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of two siblings playing in a flooded mansion's compound.

The siblings explained via a TikTok video that the flood did them a favour that their father had turned deaf ears to doing.

According to them, it has always been their desire to have a swimming pool in the mansion.

The excited siblings appreciated God for the flood which has displaced so many persons and affected businesses.

In one of the TikTok video scenes, the boy put his legs in the water as he enjoyed yoghurt. In another scene, he joined his sister to dance in the flooded compound.

Social media reactions

bannyella said:

"Others are crying this ones are happy."

chizzybest said:

"Enjoy nw ooo cos snake will sooon join."

user9219150452413 said:

"Your house don turn to swimming pool."

Kaleshi Festus said:

"Nigeria did you know is only in this country that one man sadness is another man happiness this is land of cruise but I love this country."

bernitauche said:

"Make e no turn to murife ran when snake take join ohh."

Ogakcee said:

"This people is even happy while others are crying live no balance."

