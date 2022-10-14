Peter Obi, Labour Party's candidate in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, was mobbed by excited passengers on an aeroplane

The passengers happened to find out that the former Anambra governor was abroad the same flight with them and rushed him

People tried to interact with him as well as take selfies while chants of 'our president' filled the air

A new video of Peter Obi being mobbed abroad a flight has elicited excitement on social media.

A TikToker identified as Vivian Ichoku happened to seat two seats away from the Labour Party candidate and shared the video.

Peter Obi was mobbed. Photo Credit: TikTok/@mmirimarugo_1

No breathing space for Peter Obi

Vivian said she was nearly choked as passengers soon realised that her seatmate is Peter Obi. People left their seats and besieged their area to have a moment with the former Anambra state governor.

"Our president dey here," an excited passenger remarked in the background.

"Your excellency, we want to snap with you,'' another person appealed with joy in the background.

Efforts by a flight attendant to restore normalcy proved abortive as people hailed Peter. Peter, all smiles, had to leave his seat and would return to it later on.

Someone even beged him to address the passengers.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

ofonimeabaessien said:

"A friendly president. It has never happened like this in Nigeria. God bless you sir."

Pheelsz said:

"Biko, we need this man protected, yes he is a man of the people but this is Nigeria, and our opposition may want to harm him."

user247165774070 said:

"This is the definition of leadership.. people playing with u and be happy when. even the see u...love u Mr Obi."

godwin said:

"AWW this so lovely to watch ......God abeg use peter obi as proof to this country that you don forgive us owa sin...."

OMAH said:

"Wahala for our celebrity President oooohe never become president and things are like this,wen he becomes president nko."

user4808642698875 said:

"Don't know i was smiling all through this video. God bless you sir. God decided to give us hope again."

Peter Obi becomes honorary citizen of Dallas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Peter Obi had been celebrated on social media on becoming a honorary citizen of Dallas.

In a Twitter post he made, the former governor of Anambra state said he had the privilege of being conferred with honorary citizenship of Dallas.

Obi said he also met with some select groups, including Nigerians in diaspora resident in Dallas, Texas. In his speech after receiving the citizenship, Obi appreciated the Mayor of Dallas and all the judges present at the occasion.

Also speaking, the Mayor of Dallas commended Obi for his efforts and ambition to become the next president of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng