A woman visited a mall only to be greeted with a big shock from her daughter who was supposed to be in school

From a distance, she sighted her young girl and turned to an interrogator as she wanted to know why someone who told her she had extra classes was in a mall

The young girl defended her action as she tried to seize the opportunity to go back home with her mother

A viral video has shown the moment a woman caught her daughter in a mall instead of being in school.

In a video shared on TikTok by her mum, the woman recognised the girl from a distance and reacted immediately.

Mum catches daughter in a mall. Photo Credit: TikTok/@queen_already1

Source: UGC

"Madam, didn't you tell me you were in school doing extra classes?

"What am I doing here?

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"What are you doing here?," she quizzed the girl.

With a smile on her face, her daughter replied that she was at the mall on a tour. Her mum then wondered if a mall had become a tourist site.

The shocked woman declined her girl's request to go home in her car.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Anita said:

"I just love how she keeps smiling no matter what..... but darling Norelle feel free to tell/ask mom of anything please.... is not all on SM we shd."

A_blessing_she_is said:

"The way she looked back tells me she came to meet someone and you disrupted her."

prince Christopher. Rev said:

"I love Father's, chimdren raised under the roof of a father knows that she is in big trouble for doing this.."

Rude_heart said:

"Is good I've found her there, what if something happens to her there whiles you think she's in school."

user957604128743 said:

"My daughter told me she was going to the mall not knowing she is going the beach."

Little schoolboy storms school with stadium schoolbag

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little boy had showed up to school with a stadium schoolbag.

A tweep with the handle @tteexo_ shared on Twitter photos of the little black boy rocking his stadium backpack.

She gushed over it as she revealed that she found him at her brother's school. Her tweet blew on the platform, with over 244k likes and more than 17k retweets as of the time of making this report.

Netizens appreciated the boy's parents for their creativity in coming up with the backpack - they probably concluded his parents made it since they hadn't seen it anywhere before.

Source: Legit.ng