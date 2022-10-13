Strong Mouth: Man Born with No Hands & Legs Posts on TikTok with His Lips in Video, His Quickness Causes Stir
- A physically challenged man identified as Gabe Adams-Wheatley has demonstrated a rare way one's lips can be used
- Gabe who was born without hands and legs operated his TikTok account using his upper lip with a stunning quickness
- The man's showcase has inspired social media users and as well marvelled them owing to his quickness
Gabe Adams-Wheatley, a physically challenged man has dazzled netizens with the incredible manner in which he used his lips.
He did the lips showcase via his verified TikTok account in response to people who thought he could not respond to comments on the social media platform due to his limbless state.
In a video that has amassed over 40 million views, Gabe placed his phone vertically on what appeared to be a table.
Using his upper lips with remarkable quickness, Gabe opened the app and made a comment without being aided.
Responding to a comment beneath the video, he shared the state of his phone's screen after he used his lip to operate it.
"Baha yes but my screen gets glossy!!!"
Watch the video below:
Social media reactions
Phea Plumlee391 said:
"I’m proud of you , it’s awesome to see."
Cass Duarte said:
"Thats impressive! How are your eyes??! haha.
"I can barely type with my nails!"
Allana S said:
"You’re so speedy too, type faster than me and I have fingers."
Tegan Vincent-Cooke said:
"That’s pretty impressive. Does it work with gloss?!"
BillyBob said:
"What is someone just picks you up and runs off."
Zahra said:
"Not me trying to do it."
RossanaBannana said:
"Faster then me that's for sure."
Lady without hands had driven her car
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady without hands had driven her car using both feet.
While a lady recorded her, the lady got into her car without being aided and then sat in readiness to move the car.
She placed her right leg on the brake and ignited the whip with her left leg. With her right leg still on the brake, she controls the steering wheel with her left leg. After being reminded by the recorder about putting on her seat belt, the lady again used her feet to do this.
