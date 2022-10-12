A video has shown the moment a woman used a creative system to make her kid walk around the house

To help the boy's movement, she tapped surfaces as a way to attract him towards them and the baby followed suit

Many people who celebrated the kid's move were happy with the way the kid rejoiced after he completed the walking task

A mother has shared a video on TikTok showing how she has been teaching her 10-month-old baby how to walk.

To encourage the baby to make movements, the woman took a tore pieces of a colourful tape and attached them on surfaces to make him move towards them.

My people said that loved the way the child celebrated his small win. Photo source: TikTok/@gabesandanna

Mum uses sweet trick to teach 10-month-old son how to walk in video, employs colourful tape

The kid was so excited to catch each piece as the mother kept tapping more items in front of him until he got to where she wanted.

Many people were amazed by the woman's parenting skill as they shared their own parenting experiences.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with more than 300,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

B U277 said:

"Somebody is gonna have a great nap! Good job."

r.ayoola said:

"They go teach him to clean the floor next."

Pence said:

"not him sweating at the end."

jnette said:

"His little celebration at the end, so cute!"

Welp said:

"Lil man don’t know he’s putting in work

bossyframemimi said:

"Omggg what a sweetie pie !!! so cute."

Yvonne said:

"My son does this too but isn’t walking properly, he's 10months too."

TP2305 said:

"This is how I taught my son to walk I used sticker all around my living room."

Source: Legit.ng