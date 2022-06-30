A lady with no hands has inspired social media users with her positive outlook to life in spite of her physical challenge

The pretty lady shared a video on the net in which she drove a car on a busy road with just her feet

She applied her right leg on the brake and controlled the steering wheel with her left leg to the admiration of netizens

Instead of worrying about what she can't do with no hands, a physically challenged lady has impressed people with the things she's able to carry out with her legs.

The lady without hands has amassed a large following on TikTok where she shares videos of her activities and things she does with her feet.

She drove the car with her feet. Photo Credit: TikTok/@itskashmiere1

Source: Facebook

In one of her newest videos, the lady with the handle @itskashmiere1 proudly showcased how she drives a car with her feet.

While a lady recorded her, the lady got into her car without being aided and then sat in readiness to move the car.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She placed her right leg on the brake and ignited the whip with her left leg. With her right leg still on the brake, she controls the steering wheel with her left leg.

After being reminded by the recorder about putting on her seat belt, the lady again used her feet to do this.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

Jessica George said:

"Wow such an inspirational person. If she can drive with no arms then I can go and practice for the test and get my license. May God continue to bless her in everything she does in life."

Lorenzo Deliso said:

"I have no doubt that an armless woman can drive a car. I just want to know how she wipes.

"Now THAT'S where I have doubts that she CAN'T do it alone."

Margie Houston said:

"Beautiful and Unique gift from God. You know nothing can stop a Strong and Smart Woman of God. Where there is a Will, God surely Blesses his Children with Desires of their Hearts, Ok."

D*ick Moore said:

"I commend her for doing this and being independent, this to me is very dangerous. Dangerous for her and others. There is no way in an emergency situation she could avoid a collision. She is remarkable though for being able to do this."

Woman born without hands drives car with her feet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman who was born without hands had shown how she drives her car with her legs.

According to The New Indian Express, Jilumol made sure her life was as normal as usual and she taught herself to survive, thrive and live to her best potential while at it. The 28-year-old learnt how to drive like a pro after getting herself a car.

Her journey to taking a car from point A to point B required some nudging and pushing. Jilumol had to talk to her Regional Transport Officer (RTO) and beg to be allowed to take a driving test.

Source: Legit.ng