A Nigerian lady amazed many people online when she shared photos of the provisions she got for £77.62 (N37,403.83)

Many social media users said the items are way cheaper when compared to their prices in Nigerian supermarkets

In the clip, the lady picked things like fresh tomatoes, chicken, and milk off the cart before heading to the cashier

A Nigerian lady staying in the UK has made a video of the provisions she was able to get with less than N40,000 abroad.

In the clip, she filmed the prices of most of the items she picked as she showed each one of them off.

Many people were wowed by how many things she got. Photo source: TikTok/@eandeofficial17

She bought many things

According to her, the money was enough to buy chicken, fresh tomatoes, diapers, and milk, among many other provisions for her family.

After loading her cart with all the things she bought, there was no room for anything else. She paid £77.62 (N37,403.83).

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments with more than 26,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Wilfred chidinma said:

"Very cheap....... things are really expensive really cheap there , we are suffering in Nigeria."

Vivian muna said:

"Everything is cheap oooh in France this shopping will be like 150euros."

marydaniels855 said:

"Very cheap oooo which country is this pls."

phoenix120702 said:

"You can actually take back your coin .hope you know that."

DON DOUGH reacted:

"When you’re done using the trolley and you take it back, you take your one pound back."

LadyGmix said:

"The things cheap die I no believe."

Lady regretted taking foodstuffs to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady stirred massive reactions on TikTok after sharing a video showing what she regretted taking when relocating to Canada.

In the clip, she gave garri and palm oil as some of the food items. She even listed dry okra and cocoyam powder.

Many Nigerians in her comment section were surprised that she would regret travelling with such when they are sought-after items among Africans abroad.

