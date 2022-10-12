A young lady's show of regret at taking local food items from Nigeria to Canada has attracted massive comments

Many people asked her to tell them the reasons why she later regretted the action in Canada

Among those who reacted to her video were social media users who also said that the items could be easily purchased abroad

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A young Nigerian lady has stirred massive reactions on TikTok after sharing a video showing what she regretted taking when relocating to Canada.

In the clip, she gave garri and palm oil as some of the food items. She even listed dry okra and cocoyam powder.

The lady listed the things she regretted taking to Canada from Nigeria. Photo source: TikTok/@ngozi_ca

Source: UGC

Nigerian food items are available abroad

Many Nigerians in her comment section were surprised that she would regret travelling with such when they are sought-after items among Africans abroad.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Her response to one of the comments on her video suggested that the reason for her regret was later finding out the items she spent money to transport are available in Canada.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with hundreds of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

EHIS said:

"So annoyed the amount of space mumu garri took in my luggage. As if there’s no garri here."

She replied:

"Finally someone who understands."

Litherland Global requested:

"Can you please do a video explaining why you have those regrets?"

DERRICK was confused:

"Things you regret bringing or not bringing which is it."

She replied:

"Things I regret bringing the thing I regret bringing, it’s correct dear."

Victoria Etuk318 said:

"I regret all the food stuffs I struggled to bring to the USA, like I can get all those in an African store."

varasbabe said:

"What happened to bringing international drivers license."

Cizzyalice said:

"You regret bringing it wow, don’t worry one day you will need them, please are selling them."

Man in UK brings food items from Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady with the TikTok handle @9resha made a video showing what her dad brought back from Nigeria to their UK home.

In the clip, the lady unveiled different packages brought out from travelling boxes. There were packs of okro, beans, and corn.

That was not all. Boxes of Gala popularly sold in Lagos traffic were also there. Another sack contained tubers of yam. The man also got packs of grilled fish and tubers of potatoes.

Source: Legit.ng