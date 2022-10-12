A young lady has gone online to share the video of her construction project which she started nine months ago in 2021

In the clip, the lady monitored the project to ensure that things were going on well as planned as labourers worked on

Many people who reacted to her video were amazed by what she has achieved at a very young age

A young Nigerian lady has wowed many people online after showing the beautiful house project that she started in December 2021.

In nine months, she finished it. At the start of the project, the lady showed labourers working on her site in a video as they tried to bring the building to the lintel level.

Many people were wowed by her new house. Photo source: TikTok/@dorinposh

Beautiful mansion

At the lintel level, they added concrete and took the building up more to accommodate the extra-storey building.

The lady was at every point of the project to inspect. Many Nigerians took to her comment section to "tap" into her blessing.

Watch the video below:

