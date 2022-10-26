“You’re Not Ashamed”: Pretty Lady Gives Cool Waist Moves Inside Market, Shakes Body Gently in Video
- A young lady has got many people praising how very beautiful she was while she danced in the market
- Sitting behind the petty things she was selling, the lady maintained a kind of happiness that shows she was not ashamed
- Many TikTokers said that despite the fact that she was hustling to make ends meet, she still slayed
A young lady, @mariamdiarrasouba61, has shared a very short video showing her dancing with her waist while selling in the market.
Without standing up from her stool, the lady moved to the song a person filming her was playing for her.
Lady danced without shame
The lady's facial expressions while dancing got many praising her for being happy and not trying to hide her means of livelihood.
Many people said that the young lady is very beautiful and should not let anything stop her from shinning.
Watch the video below:
As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered close to 400 comments with more than 60,000 likes.
Below are some of the reactions:
Kcee said:
"i follow u Bec u have Vibes and more So u are not ashamed of what u do as a result of Business..... i love you Babe."
honeywealth.07 said:
"if you can do this while sitting, what id you are standing, please can i get a video while standing."
gentyolu6 said:
"shaking yansh inside market...haaaaa."
adebanjovictorsoj said:
"wow cool."
joh23n43fra23nc32is said:
"I want to buy grace."
omodano said:
"She's so fine! Cute."
user4682259407664 said:
"You are beautiful and neat."
josephashleyivaya said:
"Wow were are you came from."
Sansiro said:
"U do home delivery ..want to order for plantain and garri."
teeboyemmanuel said:
"who watch more than 10 times o."
Lady danced inside fish pond
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who sells fresh fish went online to show that she is very proud of her business.
In a video that has gone viral, the lady working in a fish pond danced among the aquatic animals as they swam around her feet.
Many people who saw the video called the lady brave as they wondered if the fish will not bite her. She doused their fear, saying they are harmless.
Source: Legit.ng