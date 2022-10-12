Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress party got a donation of N7 only for his campaign and showed gratitude online

The 51-year-old shared proof of the alert as he prayed for the finances of the person who made the donation

Sowore's reaction despite the ridiculousness of the donation has caused an uproar among social media users

African Action Congress presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections Omoyele Sowore's reaction to being sent just N7 by an unnamed donor to support his campaign has got Nigerians talking.

Sharing proof of the transaction via his verified Facebook handle on Wednesday, October 12, Sowore appreciated the donor for the ridiculous amount.

Sowore prayed for the fellow. Photo Credit: Omoyele Sowore

Source: Facebook

He went on to shower prayers on the donor he posted the account details of Omoyele Sowore Presidential Campaign, indicating that people's donations are still welcome.

"Special thanks to the donor who just sent N7.00! May your pocket never dry," the 51-year-old human rights activist wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mixed reactions have trailed the donor's 'mite' and Sowore's appreciation message.

Social media reactions

David Ugochukwu said:

"Please if you know you are not willing to donate to his course then don't donate at all Omoyele Sowore is definitely amongst the best options we have in this race and deserves every support and kindness he can get but not this."

Yusuf Abdulfatah Kolawole said:

"I wish you are the one having this kind of movement Peter Obi is enjoying now,I would have loved it because I see that you fear nobody and you want to turn the country around for good.I wish you the best sir."

Anozie Ebirim said:

"We like your honesty and dogged spirit. Don't be an also ran. Endorse Obi. Start somewhere. You'd make a great EFCC chairman. One day you will make a great president.

"Please Sowore, meet up with Obi and do this!"

Abdul Rasak Umoru said:

"Omoyele Sowore you be case aswear ...I like the fact you showed appreciation still.

"To be candid I wish any of the Presidential candidate that wins will appoint you a minister or a DG of a key ministry. We need bold minds like you in govt."

Sowore says Peter Obi not the change Nigeria needs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Omoyele Sowore had opined that Peter Obi is not the change that Nigeria requires.

In his words:

“Peter Obi is part of the old system that I’ve always fought. I understand where he is coming from. It is 1999 repeated – Nigeria wants to change, some young people are genuinely interested in change, a different direction..."

Sowore said he is better prepared to emerge as the nation’s leader in 2023, stating that:

“I was the only candidate who participated in 2019 that did not stop campaigning or advocating. I engaged, immediately after that election, in a number of revolutionary activities that took me to jail.”

Source: Legit.ng