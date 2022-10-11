A young man's show was disrupted as he tried to perform in front of a market in the presence of a security man

The security man would not have any of what he was about doing to disturb public peace under his watch

Many people who reacted to the video said that they could not stop watching it because it was really funny

A young man who always makes funny short videos online has shared a clip showing him trying to sing in the market.

As he came out and started shouting the lyrics of the song he wanted to perform, a security man with a gun tapped him and chased him away.

People said that the security man's act made the video very funny. Photo source: TikTok/@ybldug

Man's market show stopped

Many people whose attention were earlier drawn to the man's show could not stop laughing that his funny move was cut short by the security man.

The content creator who was vexed showed his displeasure in the way he threw his hands at the guard.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 900,000 views with more than 70,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Man pranked soldier

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man tried to prank a Nigerian soldier. Seeing the officer on the road, he gave him a note and ran.

The piece of paper read:

"This Khaki dey make some of una feel like Super-Hero."

When the officer read it, he looked towards where the young man had gone. Words layered on the video said that he had to later beg the soldier.

