A young man from Tanzania, Enoch, has displayed his amazing strength in a video that has gone viral

Enock lifted a motorcycle with a person sitting on it and also pulled a truck with a cargo like they are nothing

Many people who reacted to his video his video said that they do not think there are many strong people like him

A young man, Enoch, with incredible abilities has been praised online after Afrimax English shared his clip online.

In a YouTube video, the man could be seen pulling a truck with people inside with his mouth. At a point in the video, he placed his hand under some bricks as a hammer went through them.

The man lifted a bucket of stone with a person standing on it. Photo source: YouTube/Afrimax

21st century Samson

In another part of the clip, he carried a motorcycle up as a man was placed on the machine's seat. He even pushed a car and made it roll over.

Many people who reacted to Enoch's video were wowed by his incredible show of strength.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Khyodeno Patton said:

"He definitely need the recognition he deserves. Amazing."

Terence Robinson said:

"I bet he can bite through a jawbreaker. What a blessing."

Bloo said:

"They need to get this guy to do toothpaste commercials."

iskyjysky said:

"Not only hulk of Africa but, Hulk of the world!"

Simply said:

"wow a 21st century Samson ....that's cool."

Wanda Sanders said:

"Wow, so awesome. There is no one like Him Wow."

Thomism 101 said:

"What’s remarkable is he does not outwardly look like a specimen of profound strength."

Fanny Hightower said:

"Wow that's awesome and strong man I have never seen anything like that."

Man pulled truck with his body

