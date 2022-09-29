A young Nigerian content creator has gone on the street to prank a soldier with a note and ran away immediately

After reading what he had written, the officer lifted his head and tried to locate the man who just gave him the note

Many people who watched the video said that he was so brave to have tried such on a soldier as some funnily asked why he ran

A young Nigerian content creator who makes TikTok videos around giving mischievous notes to strangers in public places to read has done another one.

In his latest clip, he took it too far as he tried to prank a Nigerian soldier. Seeing the officer on the road, he gave him a note and ran. The piece of paper read:

"This Khaki dey make some of una feel like Super-Hero."

The young man revealed that he had to beg the soldier later. Photo source: TikTok/@nez3rr

The soldier looked for him

When the officer read it, he looked towards where the young man went. Words layered on the video said that he had to later beg the soldier.

Though many people found his move funny, some people were amazed by the risk he took. TikTokers asked why he ran if he was brave.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 100,000 likes as at the time of writing this report. Below are some of the reactions:

glophinaheavensboo said:

"Peace is never an option."

Dongoody joked:

"na the wey he take run for me."

Helen said:

"if to say him see the camera man ehnn .... the situation would have become werserrrrr."

MEL said:

"You Dey use your future to play."

Princess said:

"you carry this thing enter baracks you get mind o. Why are you running?"

Oludrey4life said:

"Murife don’t run, don’t run murife."

Pamela said:

"imagine if this guy catch u , I wonder where u for dey now."

temmymi said:

"Don't allow the cameraman to escape, he is in the red car,they are in this together go and catch him, he will take you to his house."

Lady pranked another soldier

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady who always makes prank videos on her TikTok page played one on an unsuspecting military officer.

In the clip, the lady carried an empty bucket in a market as she approached a soldier to help her bring it down. The man thought the bucket had heavy loads in it.

After the man assisted her, she smiled and brought out a pack of snacks for the soldier. The man playfully wanted to smack her when he saw that he had been pranked.

