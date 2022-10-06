A make-up artist has gathered a legion of fans on Instagram after a video of his incredible makeover went viral

The physically challenged make-up expert showcased his skill and expertise on his face and netizens hailed him

While some netizens found the video extremely impressive, others were more interested in learning the art

A physically challenged make-up artist pulled massive views on Instagram after flaunting his talent.

Standing behind his kit of cosmetics and lashes, the young man without hands and legs did a perfect makeover on his face and viewers were surprised.

Disabled man does makeover Photo Credit: @datswasup

Source: Instagram

In the viral video, he revealed how he was able to make himself up perfectly without his hands. People found the video really inspiring.

Disabled physically challenged make-up artist receives accolades

@_theofficalpingu_ said:

"Wait how do you get the products open and set up on the table? genuinely asking btw."

@jenniferndubueze0 noted:

"I can’t even fix my false lashes. He does it better than me."

@444micky_mouse444 commented:

"I have always wondered how they set up the camera. Not in a rude way just out of pure curiosity."

@kellyfaulkner18 noted:

"Omg how. Is it so unfair he can do it better than me and am a woman with arms. Gorgeous."

@hayweebouch said:

"You are such an inspiration. I just love how you don't let your disability stop you from doing anything."

@maggieelysse reacted:

"Oh my goodness it takes me like an hour to do my makeup and it’s so bad in the end but yours looks so flawless and you do it so effortlessly!"

@reb731 added:

"Your face looks flawless! I think you are extremely talented, I’m 49 and I have no hope of my makeup ever looking that good."

Watch the video below:

