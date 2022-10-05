A talented lady has shown off the two teddy bears she made with a late man's jacket and shirt

The late man's daughter had given her two clothes belonging to him to make teddy bears out of them

After completing the task, the talented lady flaunted the teddy bears and netizens applauded her massively

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A beautiful lady lost her father and she was so devastated by his unfortunate demise.

Still in the mood of grief, she took two of her late father's clothes to a talented lady to make teddy bears out of them.

Lady turns late father's clothes to teddy bears Photo Credit: @seejesscreate

Source: UGC

A video making the rounds on TikTok showed the finished look of the teddy bear and it stunned netizens.

According to the lady who made the teddy bears, several grieving families had approached her to make teddy bears in remembrance of their loved ones who sadly passed on.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Netizens share their thoughts about viral video

@elliemoffitt8 wrote:

"The twins are adorable! I absolutely love them! They will be treasured all because of you. A true HERO!"

@jenna_bosch.0 said:

"I have a weird request. If I sent in a dog bed, could you make a bear out of it? My girlfriend lost her puppy and all we have left of her is."

@calliiianne stated:

"Would have loved this but my ex step mom threw away all his stuff like the next day so."

@sarah28883 noted:

"Do you do this for the public? My dad passed away and I’ve been trying to find someone to make his shirt into a bear."

@charlieheatonsbiggestfan stated:

"I want this so bad for my mom's birthday next Monday, I know it probably won’t get in here in time and that’s fine but do you have an idea when 1/2."

@toybox6 added:

"You do such beautiful work. This is going to be such a source of comfort for them. An incredible way to memorialize our loved ones."

Watch the video below:

Lady loses dad, launches search for mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to find her mother after being separated from her for several years.

The power of social media should not be underestimated as it has been very instrumental in aiding some people in finding solutions to their predicaments. From reuniting loved ones to helping people find employment or finding a life partner, social media is undoubtedly powerful.

The lady identified as Kate revealed that her father died when she was just a few months old during a Warri crisis and that she has not heard from her mother since then. The tweet which was shared by Kate’s friend, Jennifer, further explained that there is no known information about the mother except that she is from Kogi state.

Source: Legit.ng