A highly talented man has become a social media sensation after he constructed a tiny house in a viral video

In the short clip seen on Instagram and TikTok, the man started the building from foundation till he finished it

Though the house is tiny, it has all the details of a real house including fence, roof, decking, tiles, doors and windows

A talented man has been praised on Instagram after he shared a video of a tiny house he constructed.

The tiny mansion has everything that goes into a real construction, though no one can occupy it due to its size.

The man has been praised online because of the house he build. Photo credit: TikTok/@aibnalshaam.

Source: UGC

But what is not in doubt is the talent displayed by the builder who put in a lot of work into it.

The construction process

The video started with the man laying the foundation for the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It then progressed to the pillars and then bricklaying stage. After this, he painstakingly constructed the decking.

He did not stop there as he also fenced the house when he was done building and painting.

The effort that went into the construction has got many asking why the man has not constructed his own house.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@mauric.e__ said:

"You just built a whole 100 million in Lagos."

@blessing.ajah.9883 commented:

"If only building houses are these easy."

@lola.palooza said:

"I’m not going to lie, I enjoyed watching that."

@ajayi4716 reacted:

"Make one person just come and break everything with leg. That looks so stressful."

@younge_25 said:

"Wow, so beautiful and inspiring. I feel like I was watching my own house being build right in front of my own eyes."

@lyrik_n said:

"So after building it, it'll stay like that? He can't even move it to sell ahhh!!"

@toms_slid commented:

"Ehn who wan con dey live inside now?"

Secondary school boy named Timilehin builds replica of one storey building

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a bundle of talent named Timilehin stunned internet users after a replica of a building he designed.

Timilehin who is from Ogun state said in a short interview that he wants to be an architect.

The kid is 18 years old and currently in SS2.

Source: Legit.ng