A man has posted a stunning, and educative video on Instagram to explain why pen caps have holes in them

In the viral clip, the man named Zack D posted the expatiation in what he called 'a collection of things that I find interesting'

A few people reacted to the video by saying they have tried all along to find the reasons for the hole on pen caps

A man named Zack D has stirred reactions on Instagram after explaining why pen caps have holes.

According to Zack, some people think the hole has to do with the ink in the pen, but there is more to it.

Zack D explained that the hole in caps is there for air passage. Photo credit: Instagram/@zackdfilms and Tetra Images/Getty Images.

Zack explained that the hole is there to allow air passage in the throat in case someone swallows the cap.

People think he is right because a lot of pen users like to chew the pen cap while writing.

He explained to his 214,000 Instagram followers:

"You see, it is just enough space for airflow if the cap gets stuck in someone's throat."

Why would anyone swallow pen cap?

People chew pen caps due to anxiety, according to the Pen Company.

It is therefore not out of place if there is hole to protect those who may accidentally send it down the throat.

In Nigeria many years ago, there were unfounded rumours that pen with holes in their caps are used by witches to suc'k blood. This latest video confirms this old superstition as untrue.

Watch the video below:

Instagram reactions

@pufffypuff said:

"I use them as little whistles."

@bajemilton2 said:

"Not all pen caps have holes."

@flamingarrow62 reacted:

"I thought this was common knowledge."

@lemon_girl_._ said:

"It also sounds cool when you do that whistle thing with them."

@anggita59 said:

"I remember chewing this pen cap during my childhood."

@ziadism commented:

"Most people including me like to bite the pen cap."

@jacob_.john said:

"And also to equalize the pressure inside the pen to keep it from leaking."

