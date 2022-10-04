A young man has made a video to show people the N19,000 case he bought for his iPhone 14 as many said it is expensive

The man revealed that he looked everywhere for it before he found a place selling the accessory in Ikeja

Among those who reacted to his video were social media users who wondered if there are no cheaper alternatives

A young Nigerian tech content creator, @kagantech, has gone online to post a video about the iPhone 14 case he bought for his device.

He said that after looking everywhere in Lagos, he was able to get it at a store for the sum of N19,000.

Many people said that the N19,000 is too much for a phone case. Photo source: TikTok/@kagantech

N19,000 for iPhone 14 case

The man added that despite the high price of the accessory, the case is actually a very good one as it would serve its protection purpose well.

Many people found the price quite outrageous as some wondered why he did not explore computer village in Ikeja.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Onyinye said:

"19k for a case? What did you add in your stew?!"

He replied:

"Lmao I even hold receipt. You can go to the store and ask."

Trixx joked:

"19k for case, how much is small benz."

jahzeal Dave asked:

"Why you no enter computer village?"

He answered:

"So they can beat me after I taught people how to buy 350k laptop for 35K no thanks."

Kelly said:

"19k…it’s better I look for carton, cut it to shape and gum it to the phone."

Timilehin said:

"is it not possible to use an iPhone 13 case."

